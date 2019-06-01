× Starlink satellites launched into orbit, NASA writer talks details

SpaceX recently lounged an internet- satellite project and it appears to be successful. Chris Gebhardt of nasaspaceflight.com joins The Matt Bubala show to talk about the first 60 Starlink satellites that launched into orbit. The goal is to have thousands of these satellites for the purpose of providing high speed internet access. “It sounds like something out of science fiction,” Gebhardt says. Tune in as he updates listeners on NASA’s new projects and what this means for the future.