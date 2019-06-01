× Portugal is Closer Than Ever For Families with FIRST Ever Flights From Chicago!

Global travel Guru and driving force behind TakingTheKids.com, Eileen Ogintz joins Dane “On The Road” to talk Portugal. Hear as Eileen fill us in on the exciting and new ways families can experience and enjoy one of Europe’s truly great destinations. Listen as Eileen shares the new Non Stop flights from TAP Air Portugal between Chicago and Lisbon starting in June and bringing two amazing cities together for the very first time! Eileen gives us so many special things to discover in Portugal from river cruises to castles and beach stays on the beautiful coast…and now with the first non stop direct flights from O’Hare, more Chicagoans than ever before will be able to be a part of all the the action that is Portugal. For more information from Eileen Ogintz and to see activities for food fans and families in Portugal check out www.takingthekids.com … and to see schedules and flights and to plan your trip to Portugal on TAP go to www.flytap.com.