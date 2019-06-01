× Patti Vasquez Show 05.31.19 | LIVE from Springfield IL Day Two!

On the Patti Vasquez Show: Patti is coming at you LIVE yet again from Illinois’ capital, Springfield Illinois and riding shot-gun the whole show is Chicago Tribune’s editorial cartoonist, Scott Stantis. Listen in as Patti and Scott chat with Representatives and member of the Senate about all things happening down in our state’s capital.

Patti kicks off the show by talking with Representative Will Guzzardi. Representative Guzzardi is a Democratic member of the Illinois House of Representatives who represents the 39th district. Then Patti is joined with a Democratic member of the Illinois Senate, representing the 7th district, Senator Heather Steans. Next on the show, Patti is joined with Representative Rob Martwick. Rep. Robert Martwick Jr. is a Democratic member of the Illinois House of Representatives, representing the 19th District since 2013.

On the latter half of the show Patti is joined with Illinois state representative for the 12th district in Springfield, Sara Feighenholtz. Feighnholtz champions a multitude of complex legislative and budgetary issues, reinforcing her statewide reputation as an effective legislator and champion of accessible health care, human services, and adoption reform. Next on the show Patti is joined with Representative John Cabello. Cabello has served as a Republican member of the Illinois House of Representatives since his appointment in August 2012.

To close out the show, Patti and Scott are joined by Kenneth Jakubowski and Dave Lundy to do a final recap of all things that have been finalized down in Springfield and to discuss what they believe is next to come for the state of Illinois.

Keep the conversation going with Patti on Twitter! @PattiVasquezCHI

Listen to the full show here: