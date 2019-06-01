× Matt Bubala Full Show 6-1-19

The band is back together this weekend and we’re celebrating the weekend by enjoying decent weather. Matt and Roger talk about the station’s most recent Hall Of Fame inductees: John Williams, Andrea Darlas, Marlene Wells and Sam “Tenpin Tattler” Weinstein, the late host of a bowling show that aired for 60 years. We discuss how each of these candidates represent Chicago pride…and what tricks Matt has up his sleeve to eventually get nominated. Throughout the show, we discuss what two types of people you can find at airport. Our world traveling friend Wally calls and gives us a travel update. Jess gives Matt some tips on how he can better plan for his next vacation in a few weeks! At 3:30 a.m., Chris Gebhardt joins the conversation to discuss NASA news.