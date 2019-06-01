× It’s National Aquarium and Zoo Month! 06.01.19

In celebration of National Aquarium and Zoo Month, Amy Guth talks with Dave Bernier, General Curator at Lincoln Park Zoo on his work on behalf of endangered and threatened animal populations, with Sally Compton, the Communications and Marketing Manager at the Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport, Oregon about conversation efforts at her organization, and with Romney Cirillo of Something Fishy about his work helping children through M.A.T. – Mobile Aquatic Therapy, which is a state-of-the-art hospital grade mobile aquarium that can travel within medical settings to wherever it may be needed most.

Listen to the podcast here: