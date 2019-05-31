× Wintrust Business Lunch 5/31/19: FedEx Going 24/7, Canadian Exports in Chicago, & Steve Learning About Video Games

FedEx has been a major player in the goods delivery space for years but now they are stepping up the game with 24-hour service. Steve Bertrand and Andrea Hanis explained how this will set the new standard for packages arriving at our doorstep and autonomous delivery vehicles. Bruce Dunlop is checking in on the U.S./Canada trade relationship, Dan Nikolaides is explaining to Steve the latest coming out of the video game industry, and Greg Hinz is keeping his eye on the legislative voting going on down in Springfield today.