WGN Radio Host Patti Vasquez from the House floor: “Representative DeLuca…went so far as to hold up an egg and crack it open”

Posted 3:25 PM, May 31, 2019, by

State Capital (Credit: Patti Vasquez)

WGN Radio Host Patti Vasquez joins Justin Kaufmann on the day of Springfield’s major deadlines of 11:59p.m., which cover marijuana legalization, abortion, gambling and more. She has the specifics from inside the House floor, where final arguments are being made by our legislators.

