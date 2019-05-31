× WGN Radio Host Patti Vasquez from the House floor: “Representative DeLuca…went so far as to hold up an egg and crack it open”

WGN Radio Host Patti Vasquez joins Justin Kaufmann on the day of Springfield’s major deadlines of 11:59p.m., which cover marijuana legalization, abortion, gambling and more. She has the specifics from inside the House floor, where final arguments are being made by our legislators.