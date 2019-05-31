Video: Weekend Warning – Packing a Chicago events inspired lunch

As Lauren Lapka packs a lunch inspired by the many festivals and other events in Chicago this weekend, she also reminds us that the Traffix Chicago app is a great way to avoid delays as you drive around the area.

Weekend events:

FESTIVALS

Maifest

May 30 - June 2 Fri: 5-11 Sat: 12-11 Sun: 12-10

German Festival: serves beer, brats, sauerkraut, and music in Lincoln square.

Free

Lincoln & Leland partial closures

http://www.mayfestchicago.com

Hyde Park Brew Fest

Sat/Sun 12-9

Food, beer, ciders, music.

Can sample over 50 different brews (tickets $25-$40)

53rd and Harper Court

https://hpbrewfest.com/

Do Division Street Fest

Fri: 5-10 Sat/Sun: 12-10

Division closed between Damen and Leavitt

Two live music stages, local vendors and food, family fun fest area

http://www.do-divisionstreetfest.com/fest/

Lincoln Park Greek Fest

Fri: 5-11 Sat: 12-11 Sun: 12-10

St. George Greek Orthodox Church

Food music and fun

Sheffield closed between wrightwood and diversey

http://www.lincolnparkgreekfest.com/

Chicago Ale Fest

Saturday 3-7

Butler Field

Tickets $59

More than 200 craft beers, live music, food trucks, and activities

http://www.chicagoalefest.com/

Nourished Festival

The Gluten Free, allergy and specialty diet festival

Schaumburg Convention Center

Sat/Sun 10-4

Tickets $5-$35

Sample and purchase products from 100 vendors

https://nourishedfestival.com/expos/chicago

Gospel Music Festival

Fri 12-9 Cultural Center and Millennium Park

Performances all day by some of the top gospel singers/groups in the country

https://www.chicago.gov/city/en/depts/dca/supp_info/chicago_gospel_musicfestival.html

Pivot Arts Festival

Friday-Next Sunday (June 9)

10 day celebration of contemporary dance, theater, and music. Variety of shows in different locations

https://pivotarts.org/pivot-arts-festival-2019/

FOOD/DRINK

Taste of Mexico

Fri: 3-10 Sat/Sun: 12-10

26th closed between California and Kedzie in Little Village

Nearly 20 local restaurants selling authentic Mexican street foods, also music and arts and crafts. Also large cardinal ride area.

https://www.chicagoevents.com/events/taste-of-mexico/

Wingout Chicago

Sat/Sun 2-6

St. Michael’s church parking lot on Eugenie.

All you can eat wings from the city’s top vendors, live music

Tickets $36-$56

http://wingoutchicago.com/

The Whiskey X

Friday 6pm at Revel Fulton MArket

60+ whiskies to taste. Music, food trucks, and other unique experiences

Tickets $50-$125

https://www.thewhiskyx.com/whiskyx-chicago-2019/

EXERCISE

Run for the Zoo

Sunday 7:30-noonish

Benefits the Lincoln Park Zoo

5 and 10k, post race celebration

Registration ranges from $39-$60

Closes Stockton between Webster and La Salle

https://www.lpzoo.org/run-zoo

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

57th Street Art Fair

Free

Sat: 11-6 Sun: 10-5

Hyde Park

https://www.57thstreetartfair.org/visitors

Ravina Opening Night

Friday- RamseyFest

Tickets range from $33-90

https://www.ravinia.org/calendar

Gold Coast Art Fair

Sat/Sun 10-6

Grant Park’s Butler Field

300 artists, live music, and food

General Admission $10

https://amdurproductions.com/event/gold-coast-art-fair-2019/

OTHER

Body Mind Spirit Expo

Sat: 10-7 Sun: 10-6

Tinley Park Convention Center

Tickets $14

Advancers in alternative health. Psychics.. Mediums

http://www.bmse.net/bmseweb/event/eventhome.php?eid=276

Pet Parade