Video: Weekend Warning – Packing a Chicago events inspired lunch

As Lauren Lapka packs a lunch inspired by the many festivals and other events in Chicago this weekend, she also reminds us that the Traffix Chicago app is a great way to avoid delays as you drive around the area.
Weekend events:
FESTIVALS
Maifest
- May 30 - June 2 Fri: 5-11 Sat: 12-11 Sun: 12-10
- German Festival: serves beer, brats, sauerkraut, and music in Lincoln square.
- Free
- Lincoln & Leland partial closures
- http://www.mayfestchicago.com
Hyde Park Brew Fest
- Sat/Sun 12-9
- Food, beer, ciders, music.
- Can sample over 50 different brews (tickets $25-$40)
- 53rd and Harper Court
- https://hpbrewfest.com/
Do Division Street Fest
- Fri: 5-10 Sat/Sun: 12-10
- Division closed between Damen and Leavitt
- Two live music stages, local vendors and food, family fun fest area
- http://www.do-divisionstreetfest.com/fest/
Lincoln Park Greek Fest
- Fri: 5-11 Sat: 12-11 Sun: 12-10
- St. George Greek Orthodox Church
- Food music and fun
- Sheffield closed between wrightwood and diversey
- http://www.lincolnparkgreekfest.com/
Chicago Ale Fest
- Saturday 3-7
- Butler Field
- Tickets $59
- More than 200 craft beers, live music, food trucks, and activities
- http://www.chicagoalefest.com/
Nourished Festival
- The Gluten Free, allergy and specialty diet festival
- Schaumburg Convention Center
- Sat/Sun 10-4
- Tickets $5-$35
- Sample and purchase products from 100 vendors
- https://nourishedfestival.com/expos/chicago
Gospel Music Festival
- Fri 12-9 Cultural Center and Millennium Park
- Performances all day by some of the top gospel singers/groups in the country
- https://www.chicago.gov/city/en/depts/dca/supp_info/chicago_gospel_musicfestival.html
Pivot Arts Festival
- Friday-Next Sunday (June 9)
- 10 day celebration of contemporary dance, theater, and music. Variety of shows in different locations
- https://pivotarts.org/pivot-arts-festival-2019/
FOOD/DRINK
Taste of Mexico
- Fri: 3-10 Sat/Sun: 12-10
- 26th closed between California and Kedzie in Little Village
- Nearly 20 local restaurants selling authentic Mexican street foods, also music and arts and crafts. Also large cardinal ride area.
- https://www.chicagoevents.com/events/taste-of-mexico/
Wingout Chicago
- Sat/Sun 2-6
- St. Michael’s church parking lot on Eugenie.
- All you can eat wings from the city’s top vendors, live music
- Tickets $36-$56
- http://wingoutchicago.com/
The Whiskey X
- Friday 6pm at Revel Fulton MArket
- 60+ whiskies to taste. Music, food trucks, and other unique experiences
- Tickets $50-$125
- https://www.thewhiskyx.com/whiskyx-chicago-2019/
EXERCISE
Run for the Zoo
- Sunday 7:30-noonish
- Benefits the Lincoln Park Zoo
- 5 and 10k, post race celebration
- Registration ranges from $39-$60
- Closes Stockton between Webster and La Salle
- https://www.lpzoo.org/run-zoo
ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT
57th Street Art Fair
- Free
- Sat: 11-6 Sun: 10-5
- Hyde Park
- https://www.57thstreetartfair.org/visitors
Ravina Opening Night
- Friday- RamseyFest
- Tickets range from $33-90
- https://www.ravinia.org/calendar
Gold Coast Art Fair
- Sat/Sun 10-6
- Grant Park’s Butler Field
- 300 artists, live music, and food
- General Admission $10
- https://amdurproductions.com/event/gold-coast-art-fair-2019/
OTHER
Body Mind Spirit Expo
- Sat: 10-7 Sun: 10-6
- Tinley Park Convention Center
- Tickets $14
- Advancers in alternative health. Psychics.. Mediums
- http://www.bmse.net/bmseweb/event/eventhome.php?eid=276
Pet Parade
- Saturday 9:30am
- Lagrange closed between Burlington and Cossitt
- Superhero theme
- https://lagrangepetparade.org/