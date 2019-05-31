Video: Weekend Warning – Packing a Chicago events inspired lunch

Posted 3:23 PM, May 31, 2019, by , Updated at 03:22PM, May 31, 2019

As Lauren Lapka packs a lunch inspired by the many festivals and other events in Chicago this weekend, she also reminds us that the Traffix Chicago app is a great way to avoid delays as you drive around the area.

 

Weekend events:

FESTIVALS

Maifest

  • May 30 - June 2 Fri: 5-11 Sat: 12-11 Sun: 12-10
  • German Festival: serves beer, brats, sauerkraut, and music in Lincoln square.
  • Free
  • Lincoln & Leland partial closures
  • http://www.mayfestchicago.com

Hyde Park Brew Fest

  • Sat/Sun 12-9
  • Food, beer, ciders, music.
  • Can sample over 50 different brews (tickets $25-$40)
  • 53rd and Harper Court
  • https://hpbrewfest.com/

Do Division Street Fest

Lincoln Park Greek Fest

Chicago Ale Fest

Nourished Festival

Gospel Music Festival

Pivot Arts Festival

FOOD/DRINK

Taste of Mexico

  • Fri: 3-10 Sat/Sun: 12-10
  • 26th closed between California and Kedzie in Little Village
  • Nearly 20 local restaurants selling authentic Mexican street foods, also music and arts and crafts. Also large cardinal ride area.
  • https://www.chicagoevents.com/events/taste-of-mexico/

Wingout Chicago

  • Sat/Sun 2-6
  • St. Michael’s church parking lot on Eugenie.
  • All you can eat wings from the city’s top vendors, live music
  • Tickets $36-$56
  • http://wingoutchicago.com/

The Whiskey X

EXERCISE

Run for the Zoo

  • Sunday 7:30-noonish
  • Benefits the Lincoln Park Zoo
  • 5 and 10k, post race celebration
  • Registration ranges from $39-$60
  • Closes Stockton between Webster and La Salle
  • https://www.lpzoo.org/run-zoo

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

57th Street Art Fair

Ravina Opening Night

Gold Coast Art Fair

OTHER

Body Mind Spirit Expo

Pet Parade

