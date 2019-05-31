× Vic’s Picks 5.31.19 | Allman Brothers, Simon and Garfunkel, Public Enemy and more

This week on Vic’s Picks, Vic tackles more classic albums from Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest Albums of All Time.

Vic digs through the classic albums “At Fillmore East”, “Bridge Over Troubled Water”, and “It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back”, the only hip-hop album on the list.

Listen every week and recommend your own picks for Vic at nickdshow@gmail.com.

