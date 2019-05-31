There’s a new innovative way to control the Asian Carp population. Brian Colgan explains how.

Posted 7:14 PM, May 31, 2019, by , Updated at 07:13PM, May 31, 2019

FILE - This June 22, 2017, file photo provided by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources shows a silver carp, a variety of Asian carp, that was caught in the Illinois Waterway below T.J. O'Brien Lock and Dam, approximately nine miles away from Lake Michigan. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has released a final $778 million plan to keep Asian carp from reaching the Great Lakes by strengthening defenses at a lock-and-dam complex in Illinois. The price tag is much higher than the estimated cost of a tentative version of the strategy released in 2017. (Illinois Department of Natural Resources via AP, File)

Brian Colgan, founder of Colgan Carp Solutions joins the Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes (Richard Roeper filling-in for Roe) to discuss his idea of how to control the Asian Carp population that’s finding its way closer to Lake Michigan.

