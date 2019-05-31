× There’s a new innovative way to control the Asian Carp population. Brian Colgan explains how.

Brian Colgan, founder of Colgan Carp Solutions joins the Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes (Richard Roeper filling-in for Roe) to discuss his idea of how to control the Asian Carp population that’s finding its way closer to Lake Michigan.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3644452/3644452_2019-06-01-003652.64kmono.mp3

