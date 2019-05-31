× The Top Five@5 (05/31/19): Mayor Lightfoot calls on Alderman Ed Burke to resign, Paris Hilton releases a new single, Sacha Baron Cohen says Twitter helped Trump become President, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Friday, May 31st, 2019:

(Richard Roeper filling-in for Roe)

Mayor Lori Lightfoot called on longtime Alderman Ed Burke to resign after a federal grand jury handed down a 19-count indictment against him. Sacha Baron Cohen in an interview with Don Cheadle, says that Donald Trump would not be President if it weren’t for Twitter. Sylvester Stallone’s ‘Last Blood’ trailer is released, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3644457/3644457_2019-06-01-004357.64kmono.mp3

