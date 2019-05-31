The Top Five@5 (05/31/19): Mayor Lightfoot calls on Alderman Ed Burke to resign, Paris Hilton releases a new single, Sacha Baron Cohen says Twitter helped Trump become President, and more…

Posted 7:42 PM, May 31, 2019, by , Updated at 07:38PM, May 31, 2019

FILE - In this July 31, 2015 file photo, Chicago Alderman Ed Burke chairs a meeting of the City Council's finance committee in Chicago. The Chicago Tribune says federal agents executed search warrants at the City Hall office of the powerful Chicago alderman. An unidentified law enforcement source told the Tribune agents arrive at Ed Burke's aldermanic office Thursday Nov. 29, 2018 morning, told staff to leave and pulled brown paper across its glass doors blocking the view. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green File)

The Top Five@5 for Friday, May 31st, 2019:

(Richard Roeper filling-in for Roe)

Mayor Lori Lightfoot called on longtime Alderman Ed Burke to resign after a federal grand jury handed down a 19-count indictment against him. Sacha Baron Cohen in an interview with Don Cheadle, says that Donald Trump would not be President if it weren’t for Twitter. Sylvester Stallone’s ‘Last Blood’ trailer is released, and more!

