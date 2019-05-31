The Opening Bell 5/31/19: How Mexican Tariffs Impact US Consumers

(AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo, File)

More tariffs were announced last night but this time President Trump wanted to place a 5% tariff on Mexico (the U.S.’s biggest trading partner). Steve Grzanich and Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) explained how this would impact consumers but then provided a insightful comparison for why the Trump administration keeps announcing new tariffs. After covering a handful of other business news, Paul and Steve answered some listener questions about these stories and also personal finance.

 

