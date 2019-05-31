× The Mincing Rascals 05.31.19: Mayor Lightfoot makes her strength known, Springfield deadline, Special Counsel closing remarks

The Mincing Rascals are Justin Kaufmann and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, and Eric Zorn and Scott Stantis of the Chicago Tribune. They start local, by discussing the turnaround in City Council, including Mayor Lightfoot’s order for Alderman Ed Burke’s resignation. Local topics also include bill deadlines today in Springfield, which include Illinois’ response to the national debate on abortion. Then, the Rascals give their takes on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s closing statement on the obstruction of justice investigation.

Scott recommends rereading the classics, like Charles Dickens’ A Tale of Two Cities and F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby.

Eric recommends listening to the audio book of Dementia Reimagined: Building a Life of Joy and Dignity from Beginning to End by Tia Powell.

Justin recommends watching “The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience” on Netflix.

Steve recommends watching Season Two of “Fleabag” on Amazon.