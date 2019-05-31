The Chicago Way w/John Kass (05/31/19): Mayor Lori Lightfoot talks about Ald. Ed Burke, ‘Accountability Mondays’ for the CPD, the future of the Obama center, and more…

Mayor Lori Lightfoot joins John Kass

The Chicago Way w/John Kass – Ep 190(05/31/19): This week, John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to talk about Ald. Ed Burke’s legacy, how Chicago can step out from behind the ominous shadow of the old Chicago Way, and her plan to make Chicago work for its citizens. Plus, Chicago Tribune’s Jason Meisner has an update on juicy details of the Ald. Ed Burke indictment.

