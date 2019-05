× Steve Cochran Full Show 05.31.19: Sandberg’s unofficial last day on the show

Today on the show we celebrate the last “unofficial” day of Mary Sandberg before she takes on her new role as WGN Radio management. We also run down the list of the 2019 Walk of Fame inductees and give them some well deserved praise. On the other side of the coin we speak to Darren Georgia, the photographer who was pegged in the head by the now infamous White Sox first pitch.