Roe Conn Full Show (5/31/19): One man has a new use for Asian carp, Hyde Park Brew Fest rolls out the #CanarbleWagon, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes – feat. Richard Roeper , for Thursday, May 30th, 2019:

WGN-TV’s Tahman Bradley covers the state of recreational marijuana & sports betting legislation, Lauren Lapka laysout the various festivities going on around Chicagoland, entrepreneur Brian Colgan explains how he plans to turn Asian carp into lobster bait, WTTW’s Amanda Vinicky has an update from Springfield on plans to extend the legislative session through Sunday, the Top Five@5 features new ‘music’ from Paris Hilton, Jonathan Swain – founder of the Hyde Park Brew Fest & Nick Lubovich -Argus Brewery in Hyde Park roll out the Canarble Wagon, and Richard Roeper talks to actress Bryce Dallas Howard about preparing to play Elton John’s mother in “Rocketman.”

