Roe Conn Full Show (5/31/19): One man has a new use for Asian carp, Hyde Park Brew Fest rolls out the #CanarbleWagon, and more…

Posted 9:17 PM, May 31, 2019, by , Updated at 08:21AM, June 3, 2019

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes – feat. Richard Roeper , for Thursday, May 30th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Tahman Bradley covers the state of recreational marijuana & sports betting legislation, Lauren Lapka laysout the various festivities going on around Chicagoland, entrepreneur Brian Colgan explains how he plans to turn Asian carp into lobster bait, WTTW’s Amanda Vinicky has an update from Springfield on plans to extend the legislative session through Sunday, the Top Five@5 features new ‘music’ from Paris Hilton, Jonathan Swain – founder of the Hyde Park Brew Fest & Nick Lubovich -Argus Brewery in Hyde Park roll out the Canarble Wagon, and Richard Roeper talks to actress Bryce Dallas Howard about preparing to play Elton John’s mother in “Rocketman.”

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.