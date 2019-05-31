FILE - This March 26, 2019 file photo shows actor Jussie Smollett before leaving Cook County Court after his charges were dropped in Chicago. Fox Entertainment says Smollett will not return to its series “Empire” in the wake of allegations by Chicago officials that the actor lied about a racially motivated attack. The studio released a statement Tuesday, April 30, saying “there are no plans for Smollett’s character of Jamal to return to ‘Empire.’” No reason was given. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty, File)
Read: Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx releases documents in Jussie Smollett case
FILE - This March 26, 2019 file photo shows actor Jussie Smollett before leaving Cook County Court after his charges were dropped in Chicago. Fox Entertainment says Smollett will not return to its series “Empire” in the wake of allegations by Chicago officials that the actor lied about a racially motivated attack. The studio released a statement Tuesday, April 30, saying “there are no plans for Smollett’s character of Jamal to return to ‘Empire.’” No reason was given. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty, File)
The Office of Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx has released documents related to the Jussie Smollett case.
Warning: Contents may not be suitable for all audiences. This is a very large file and may take a long time to download.