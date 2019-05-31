× Powell at the Park, Episode 27: The White Sox Winning Streak, How The Cubs Can Fix Their Bullpen, And Should Netting Be Extended In Ballparks?

On this week’s episode Kevin Powell talks with James Fegan from The Athletic. James discusses the Sox’s farm system, their current winning streak and predicts who the Sox will take in next week’s draft. Then Jared Wyllys from Sporting News and Forbes talks about potentially extending netting in ballparks. Jared also gives potential solutions the Cubs bullpen issues, and then discusses the Carlos Gonzalez signing.

