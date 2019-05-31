Photos: Two dolphins at Shedd Aquarium celebrate birthdays with seafood cake

Posted 11:01 AM, May 31, 2019, by , Updated at 10:59AM, May 31, 2019

Two young Pacific white-sided dolphins at Shedd Aquarium are celebrating birthdays with “cakes” that, well, only dolphins might enjoy. Sagu celebrated his seventh birthday on May 28th and Makoa will turn four on June 1. Both Sagu and Makoa are offspring of 31-year-old Piquet, who is pregnant and expecting a third calf later this year. As for those cakes, they were created by the Shedd dolphin care team and feature seafood treats.

