Patti Vasquez Show 05.30.19 | LIVE from Springfield IL!

On the Patti Vasquez Show: Patti is coming at you LIVE from Illinois’ capital, Springfield Illinois and riding shot-gun the whole show is Chicago Tribune’s editorial cartoonist, Scott Stantis. Listen in as Patti and Scott chat with two Republican party representatives and two Democratic party representatives about all things happening down in our state’s capital.

Patti kicks off the show by talking with Representative Mark Batinick. Representative Batinick is a Republican member of the Illinois House of Representatives who represents the 97th district. Next on the show, Patti is joined with Rob Martwick. Rep. Robert Martwick Jr. is a Democratic member of the Illinois House of Representatives, representing the 19th District since 2013.

On the latter half of the show Patti is joined with Illinois state representative for the 84th district, Stephanie Kifowit. Kifowit is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, a former substitute teacher, and previously served as an alderman in the city of Aurora. To close out the show Patti is joined with Representative John Cabello. Cabello has served as a Republican member of the Illinois House of Representatives since his appointment in August 2012.

