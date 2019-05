× MVPP: June is Scleroderma awareness month

June is Scleroderma awareness month so we welcome on Dr. John Varga from Northwestern Hospital (one of the foremost physicians in this field of Scleroderma) as well as a executive director of the Scleroderma Foundation, Stephanie Gresh. Stephanie shares what she was going through when her mother died as a result of Scleroderma-related complications. The Scleroderma Foundation continues to bring awareness to this lesser known disease.