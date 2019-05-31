Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 5-31-19: “Weed is legal and they haven’t finished anything else in Springfield”

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. We have a special treat for you on this episode of Lower Wacker Live! Instead of the headlines today, we bring you a live in-studio performance from the great Louisville-based band State Champion. Check out their song “Death Preferences” here and go see them at the Do-Division Street Festival tomorrow afternoon. Have a great weekend!

