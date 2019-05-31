× Listener from Montgomery, Illinois shares her experience as a member of the “Jeopardy” audience

Naperville native, James Holzhauer is in the midst of a historic win streak on the daily game show “Jeopardy.” On today’s episode of Bill and Wendy, listeners called into the show to give their input on Holzhauer’s history as a gambler, his chemistry with Alex Trebek, and how long they think he’ll be able to keep it up. One such listener was Patricia Polo of Montgomery, Illinois. Polo and her husband, Don, were in attendance at the March 5th taping of the show and was able to witness Holzhauer’s domination of the game first-hand. “I went online to grab the tickets only eight weeks in advance,” she said. “We got lucky.” Polo was on her way to California to see her sister when she visited the “Jeopardy” website on a whim, to check for tickets. She says that on the day of her attendance, five separate episodes of the show were taped back-to-back. One of those episodes would become significant for more than Holzhauer’s earnings. During the taping of one of the episodes, longtime host Alex Trebek interrupted the program to break the news of his diagnosis with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. This struck a particular chord with Polo. “My sister, who we were there to visit, is also battling pancreatic cancer.” Hear what she has to say about her experience at the show on today’s episode.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.