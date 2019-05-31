× Justin Kaufmann in for John Williams 05.31.19: Bills deadline, The North Face marketing, extreme weather, Fun Things To Do This Weekend

Justin Kaufmann is in for John Williams, and his first order of business is to check in with Springfield. Patti Vasquez joins the show to describe the atmosphere as the marijuana bill took the House floor. Then, ABC News Correspondent Mark Remillard explains why Wikipedia is calling a North Face marketing scheme to a breach of public trust. Northern Illinois University Professor of Meteorology Walker Ashley expands on the extreme weather the country has been facing, with tornadoes and the wettest May. And, Justin, Elif and Lauren give you Fun Things To Do This Weekend.