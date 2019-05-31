× Jerry Nunn gives the low down on Chicago Pride 2019

Jerry Nunn joins the bonus hour to discuss the many festivities planned around Chicago for Pride Month. Jerry also tells Bill and Wendy about the honorary grand marshalls for the 50th Anniversary Pride Parade, and brings in some good eats from Fireside Restaurant in Ravenswood who’ll be at RibFest. Later they talk about the concerts coming up including Ravinia music festival, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Lionel Richie, and more.

