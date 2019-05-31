× Google’s Top 5 Searched Trends For The Week of: May 31, 2019

Google Trends Expert, Justin Burr speaks about Google’s top 5 searched trends of the week & top viewed YouTube video.

Top YouTube Video of The Week: Golden Buzzer: Kodi Lee Wows You With A Historical Music Moment! – America’s Got Talent 2019