× Dr. Marie Fricchione: “People ages 29 to 62 should consider getting a measles booster shot”

In the wake of a CDC report that says confirmed measles cases in the U.S. have reached a 25 year high— one of which has recently been discovered as nearby as Kane County— Dr. Marie Fricchione joins Bill and Wendy to provide some insight into the situation. Dr. Fricchione is the Medical Director of the Immunization program with the Chicago Department of Public Health, and she advises that those born prior to 1957 don’t need a booster, but those born between 1957 and 1989 who are in high-risk demographics (healthcare professionals, working with children, and weakened immune systems), or traveling should seek a booster shot. Dr. Fricchione also touches on other vaccine-preventable ailments, and how to ensure that you and your children are safe from infection. Visit measlesvax.chicago.gov to find a vaccination site near you.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.