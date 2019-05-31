× Bryce Dallas Howard talks to Richard Roeper about capturing the spirit of playing Elton John’s mum

Bryce Dallas Howard stars as Elton John’s late mother in the widely anticipated biopic ‘Rocketman’, and she had a chance to talk to our own Richard Roeper about her experience working on set along side Taron Egerton who plays Elton John in the film.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3644462/3644462_2019-06-01-004702.64kmono.mp3

