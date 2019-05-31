Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 5.31.18: Fireside Pride

Bill and Wendy (WGN Radio)

On today’s bonus hour, Bill and Wendy discuss the LaGrange pet parade and stopping for squirrels in the road. Then, Jerry Nunn joins the show for #NunnOnTheRun, giving us a laundry list of activities in Chicago for the month of June. He even brings Bill and Wendy some good eats from Fireside Restaurant in Ravenswood.

