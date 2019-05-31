× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 5.31.18: Fireside Pride

On today’s bonus hour, Bill and Wendy discuss the LaGrange pet parade and stopping for squirrels in the road. Then, Jerry Nunn joins the show for #NunnOnTheRun, giving us a laundry list of activities in Chicago for the month of June. He even brings Bill and Wendy some good eats from Fireside Restaurant in Ravenswood.

