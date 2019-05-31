× Bill and Wendy 5.31.19 Full Show: James and the Giant Win Streak

Today’s guests include Dr. Marielle Fricchione and Alexander Zalben. Dr. Fricchione advises us on how to protect ourselves against the current nationwide measles outbreak, and best practices when it comes to vaccinations in general. Later Decider.com‘s Managing Editor Alexander Zalben discusses the new programs coming to Netflix and HBO’s upcoming “Deadwood” movie. Bill and Wendy also talk about James Holzhauer’s “Jeopardy” winning streak.

The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.