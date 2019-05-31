× Band you should know: Louisville’s State Champion

The tremendous band State Champion (Ryan Davis, Salvatore Cassato, Jim Marlow, Mikie Poland and Sabrina Rush) join Justin on Extension 720 to talk about their career, how the band has evolved over the years, the process of writing songs and their latest record, “Send Flowers,” which was named one of the Best Rock Records of the Year by Pitchfork. The band performs three songs (“Death Preferences,” “Lifetime Sentence” and “Legends of Miami Bass”) in our performance studio. And definitely make sure to check them out tomorrow afternoon at the Do-Division Festival.

