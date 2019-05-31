FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2005 file photo, David Milch, left, creator of the HBO series "Deadwood," appears on the set with Larry Cedar, center, and Peter Jason in Santa Clarita, Calif. HBO says it's greenlighted a long-discussed movie based on the Western drama that ended a dozen years ago. The critically acclaimed, award-winning series was set in the rough-and-tumble South Dakota mining town of the title. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)
Alexander Zalben discusses the “Deadwood” movie, Netflix’s new shows, and DC’s new streaming service
Alexander Zalben, Managing Editor of Decider.com, joins Bill and Wendy to discuss what new shows are coming to networks, cable, and streaming services. Zalben gives an update on the “Deadwood” movie coming to HBO, the new season of “Fear the Walking Dead,” and Ava Duvernay’s Netflix documentary “When They See Us,” that tells the story of the Central Park Five. He also gives his reviews of other upcoming shows that will be available for streaming.
