× Alexander Zalben discusses the “Deadwood” movie, Netflix’s new shows, and DC’s new streaming service

Alexander Zalben, Managing Editor of Decider.com, joins Bill and Wendy to discuss what new shows are coming to networks, cable, and streaming services. Zalben gives an update on the “Deadwood” movie coming to HBO, the new season of “Fear the Walking Dead,” and Ava Duvernay’s Netflix documentary “When They See Us,” that tells the story of the Central Park Five. He also gives his reviews of other upcoming shows that will be available for streaming.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.