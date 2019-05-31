A small town descends into panic in “Killing Game” at A Red Orchid Theatre

Nick Digilio talks "Killing Game" with A Red Orchid Theatre

A town is beset by plague and the bodies are piling up along with moral accusations, political implications and medical speculations.  We peer into households and down many streets as people search for any logic to the ceaseless barrage of death.

Director Dado and cast members Jill Oliver and Sherman Edwards join Nick Digilio to talk about the new production and how they managed to save a portion of the play that was literally lost in translation.

