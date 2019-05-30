× Wintrust Business Lunch 5/30/19: Google Maps Upgrades, High Schoolers Avoiding Student Debt, & IL Farmers

Google Maps used to just be a GPS resource to help users get from one place to another, but Ian Sherr told Steve Bertrand all about the efforts to make it much more than that (such as a tool to help suggest what to order at a restaurant that popped up near by). Bill Geiger is stressing the importance of creating a protected long term retirement plan, Jillian Berman is learning about a growing trend that might help future students avoid student loan debt, while Amy Guth is keeping her eyes on the planting situation for Midwest farmers after the less than ideal weather.