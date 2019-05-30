Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, left, discusses the House action to put a constitutional amendment to implement Pritzker's graduated income tax on the November 2020 ballot in Springfield, Ill., Monday, May 27, 2019. Voters decide whether to eliminate Illinois' flat-rate tax system which critics claim is regressive. Rep. Robert Marwick, D-Chicago, the sponsor of the amendment which underwent nearly 3 ½ hours of debate on the House floor, looks on. (AP Photo/John O'Connor)
WGN Radio Host Patti Vasquez: “We have three or four bills about morality”
WGN Radio Host and Springfield Correspondent Patti Vasquez joins Jon Hansen to brief him on some of the big ticket bills aiming for Governor Pritzker’s signature tomorrow. Those include the reason behind a clean heroine needle exchange, an extreme women’s reproductive health bill and more.