Thought Leader Chuck Garcia: Are ATM’s Becoming Less Relevant?

Nearly two years ago, the Equifax data breach was announced and it completely changed the way the banking industry approached customer data and Chuck Garcia (EVP and director of Commercial Deposits and Treasury Management at Associated Bank) explained to Steve Grzanich how that awareness and prevention is still top of mind. The two also discussed the subject of ATM usage and how it’s seeing a significant drop across the country on this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation.