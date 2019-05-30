× The Patti Vasquez Show 05.29.19 | Dr. John Duffy says we could all use therapists and CNN Analyst Renato Mariotti joins the conversation

Tonight on the Patti Vasquez show:

Its’s Wellness Wednesday! Clinical Psychologist Dr. John Duffy joins us in the studio as we discuss breakthrough moments, finding ourselves, and how to find the best therapist for you and your mental wellness journey. Are you experiencing depression. Listen to what Dr. Duffy has to say about all this and more.

Plus, CNN Analyst Renato Mariotti joins us in the studio for details on the Mueller Report, President Trump and more.

