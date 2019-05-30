× The Opening Bell 5/30/19: Doctors Are Experiencing Serious Workplace Burnout

Technological developments are quickly changing the way business is done and that couldn’t be more true in the banking industry. Chuck Garcia (EVP and director of Commercial Deposits and Treasury Management at Associated Bank) and Steve Grzanich discussed the evolution of ATM’s and how they are seeing a big drop in consumer use on this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation. (At 17:28) Elaine Cheung, PhD (Research Assistant Professor of Medical Social Sciences at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine) then shared the news of the new World Health Organization categorizing burn-out in the workplace as a medical concern, but doctors are experiencing this burn-out first hand.