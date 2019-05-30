× The Abortion Debate, New ABA Rule on Law Schools, Litigation Finance and more

In the latest episode, Illinois State Representative Ann Williams joins Rich and Tina to discuss the ongoing abortion debate and Illinois’ Reproductive Health Act.

Law School Transparency Executive Director Kyle McEntee discusses the ABA’s new rule regarding bar exam passage rates and their impact on law school accreditation.

Siprut PC Founder and Managing Partner Joseph Siprut and Chicago magazine writer Kim Brooks join the show to discuss the burgeoning popularity and advantages of litigation finance.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Woodruff Johnson & Evans associate attorney Jon Walker and WGN Radio AM 720 comedian and radio personality John Bolger join Rich and Tina to discuss breaking legal news involving the end of the Mueller investigation, Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s first City Council meeting, a psychic scam, Mario Batali’s latest legal news, a tribute to Casey Kasem and much more.