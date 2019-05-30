× Steve Cochran Full Show 05.30.19: Happy Birthday, Mr. Cat!

Today on the Steve Cochran Show we celebrate Dave “Mr. Cat” Eanet’s Birthday. We honor our favortie news anchor with singing, yogurt and healthy cookies as he dives into his 64th year. Then, from the popular web series Eat Travel Rock we welcome social media influence and all around travel/food/music aficionado Kelly Rizzo. Kelly Rizzo shares the best places to travel to this year as well as exciting upcoming music festivals found here in Chicago.