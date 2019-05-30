Roe Conn Full Show (5/30/19): Richard Roeper reviews Godzilla, how sports betting will work in IL, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes feat. Justin Kaufmann:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley looks at how MLB is reacting to a 4-year-old fan being struck in the head by a foul ball during a Cubs’ game, Ald. Brendan Reilly explains why he’s hoping to curtail ‘bucket boys’ downtown, Frank Ignatius -founder of BetChicago.com talks about the future of sports betting in Illinois, Chicago Tribune’s Rick Pearson has an update from Springfield, the Top Five@5 feats. the best audio of the day, and Richard Roeper reviews the new “Godzilla” film.

