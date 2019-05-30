Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 5-30-19: “Expanded indictments handed down on Ed Burke today. The charge? Being an old Chicago alderman”

Posted 6:07 PM, May 30, 2019, by

Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include Alderman Ed Burke being indicted on expanded federal racketeering and bribery charges, Illinois moving closer to becoming the next state to legalize marijuana, R. Kelly facing new charges in new court case, May being the wettest May on record, the Cubs taking one from the Astros, the White Sox sweeping the Royals and the NBA Finals between Golden State and Toronto starting tonight.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.