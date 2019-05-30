× Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 5-30-19: “Expanded indictments handed down on Ed Burke today. The charge? Being an old Chicago alderman”

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include Alderman Ed Burke being indicted on expanded federal racketeering and bribery charges, Illinois moving closer to becoming the next state to legalize marijuana, R. Kelly facing new charges in new court case, May being the wettest May on record, the Cubs taking one from the Astros, the White Sox sweeping the Royals and the NBA Finals between Golden State and Toronto starting tonight.