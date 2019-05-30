× Jon Hansen in for John Williams 05.30.19: Baseball fan safety, Springfield news, City Council smack-down

Jon Hansen spends time with listeners who have plenty of varying thoughts on how the situation should be handled, in which a child was hit with a baseball at the Cubs game last night. Tell us your opinion here. Then, WGN Radio Host Patti Vasquez explains a few of the bills that are passing through the Senate and the House in Springfield, including those about women’s reproductive rights, clean needle exchanges, sports betting and more. Mina Bloom of Block Club Chicago then joins in to describe what might have caused a leakage, originating from a $17 million installation at an Avondale Blue Line stop. And, Walter Jacobson gives his perspective on the smack-down at City Council yesterday between Mayor Lightfoot and Alderman Burke.