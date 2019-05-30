The Millennium Falcon starship is pictured onstage during a dedication ceremony for the new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attraction at Disneyland Park, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. From left, "Star Wars" film franchise creator George Lucas, cast members Billy Dee Williams and Mark Hamill, Walt Disney Co. Chairman and CEO Bob Iger and cast member Harrison Ford stand onstage. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Jason Nathanson gives a sneak peek of Disneyland’s new Star Wars attraction.
On Friday, Disneyland will open up its newest attraction, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. ABC entertainment reporter, Jason Nathanson, is the only radio reporter in the country broadcasting live from the park. He connects with Bill and Wendy to give the scoop on what to expect from Galaxy’s Edge.
