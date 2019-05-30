× Jason Nathanson gives a sneak peek of Disneyland’s new Star Wars attraction.

On Friday, Disneyland will open up its newest attraction, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. ABC entertainment reporter, Jason Nathanson, is the only radio reporter in the country broadcasting live from the park. He connects with Bill and Wendy to give the scoop on what to expect from Galaxy’s Edge.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.