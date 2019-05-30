Is sports betting coming to Illinois’ cell phones? It looks promising, but…
President and Founder of BetChicago.com, Frank Ignatius joins Anna Davlantes, Justin Kaufmann(in for Roe Conn), & Kevin Powell to talk about the current state of sports-betting legislation in Springfield and the likelihood that Illinoisians will be able to place sports bets from their mobile phones by the end of the year.
