Is sports betting coming to Illinois’ cell phones? It looks promising, but…

Posted 7:23 PM, May 30, 2019, by , Updated at 07:22PM, May 30, 2019

This March 8, 2019 photo shows college basketball betting odds on a screen at the Tropicana casino in Atlantic City N.J. Figures released on March 13, 2019 show New Jersey gamblers have wagered almost $2 billion on sporting events since it started nine months ago. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

President and Founder of BetChicago.com, Frank Ignatius joins Anna Davlantes, Justin Kaufmann(in for Roe Conn), & Kevin Powell to talk about the current state of sports-betting legislation in Springfield and the likelihood that Illinoisians will be able to place sports bets from their mobile phones by the end of the year.

