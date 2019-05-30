× Hoge and Jahns: Second Week of OTA’s, Trubisky’s Progression, and How Good Can Khalil Mack Be?

Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns share their thoughts on what they saw in the second week of Offseason Team Activities for the Bears. They discuss Khalil Mack’s comments about wanting to be the best pass rusher in NFL history. Hoge and Jahns also talk about the what the offense looks like in head coach Matt Nagy’s second year with the team. They play comments from quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, QB coach Dave Ragone, and senior offensive advisory Brad Childress. The guys also have some more spots to give away for their next LIVE podcast recording at WGN Radio Studio in Chicago.

