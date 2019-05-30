× Does the Elton John biopic ‘Rocketman’ hit all the high notes? Richard Roeper has your review right here!

Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times film critic, and regular contributor to The Roe Conn Show joins us to review this week’s latest film releases:

‘Rocketman’- starring Taran Egerton

‘Tomorrow Man’- starring John Lithgow

‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ starring Kyle Chandler, Vera Farminga, and Millie Bobby Brown

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3644129/3644129_2019-05-31-004829.64kmono.mp3

