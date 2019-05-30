× Dean Richards is impressed by “Rocketman” but lukewarm on the latest Godzilla reboot

WGN’s own Dean Richards joins Bill and Wendy to talk about the late, great, vaudeville musician Leon Redbone, the latest in entertainment news, and also gives his reviews on the Elton John biopic “Rocketman”, and “Godzilla: King of the Monsters.”

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.