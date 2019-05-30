Dean Richards is impressed by “Rocketman” but lukewarm on the latest Godzilla reboot

Posted 1:46 PM, May 30, 2019, by , Updated at 01:45PM, May 30, 2019

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows a scene from "Godzilla: King of the Monsters." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

WGN’s own Dean Richards joins Bill and Wendy to talk about the late, great, vaudeville musician Leon Redbone, the latest in entertainment news, and also gives his reviews on the Elton John biopic “Rocketman”, and “Godzilla: King of the Monsters.”

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,  Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.