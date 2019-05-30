× Cuddle Clone of your Pet; Meet the Cast of Falsettos: Nick Adams and Max Von Essen

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain of a company called Cuddle Clones, that makes a stuffed clone of your pet! You send them several photos of your pet from various angles, and they make a real-life look alike stuffed figure that will amaze you! Learn how its done. A great way to remember a pet who has passed or double up on the ones still around! You can also learn about them at cuddleclones.com.

Then, (STARTING AT 25:34 INTO THE PROGRAM) meet the stars of Falsettos playing at the Nederlander Theater thru June 9th. Leads Nick Adams (from Broadway’s Priscilla Queen of the Desert) and Max von Essen (Broadway’s Anastasia) chat about the history of how this show came to be and why its message is as powerful today as it was when it first premiered years ago. It’s a fun time with two very funny actors…..tickets at BroadwayinChicago.com.

TUNE IN AND ENJOY!