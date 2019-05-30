Chuck Todd, chief White House correspondent for NBC News, speaks on camera before President Barack Obama and British Prime Minister David Cameron hold a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2010. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)
Chuck Todd: “This is the Iraq War debate all over again”
“Constitutional oversight is not optional” states Steve Cochran as he chats with Chuck Todd of NBC’s “Meet The Press” about the recent Muller broadcast. The complex nature of the Muller findings and what this means for the future of the country is discussed.